Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 October 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 5.9% Northland Power Income Fund 5.7% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.7% China Everbright Intl. 4.8% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.5% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.1% Enbridge 4.0% Pennon Group 3.8% Metro Pacific Investments 3.6% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.3% National Grid 3.0% Engie 3.0% China Longyuan Power 2.8% Pattern Energy Group 2.8% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5% OPG Power Ventures 2.4% Kunlun Energy 2.4% Fortum 2.4% SSE PLC 2.4%

At close of business on 31 October 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.1% Multi Utilities 19.2% Ports 2.0% Renewable Energy 30.2% Telecoms infrastructure 3.7% Water & Waste 15.0% Roads & Rail 3.8% Gas 11.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 5.5% 100.0%