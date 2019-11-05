Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, November 5
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 October 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|5.9%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|5.7%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.7%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.8%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.5%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.1%
|Enbridge
|4.0%
|Pennon Group
|3.8%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|3.6%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.3%
|National Grid
|3.0%
|Engie
|3.0%
|China Longyuan Power
|2.8%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.8%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.6%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.5%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.4%
|Kunlun Energy
|2.4%
|Fortum
|2.4%
|SSE PLC
|2.4%
At close of business on 31 October 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.1%
|Multi Utilities
|19.2%
|Ports
|2.0%
|Renewable Energy
|30.2%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|3.7%
|Water & Waste
|15.0%
|Roads & Rail
|3.8%
|Gas
|11.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|5.5%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|22.7%
|China
|20.2%
|Latin America
|7.2%
|United Kingdom
|8.4%
|Global
|17.5%
|India
|2.4%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.5%
|Eastern Europe
|0.4%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.4%
|Middle East
|2.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|5.5%
|100.0%