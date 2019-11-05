Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2019

05.11.2019 | 11:40
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 October 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield5.9%
Northland Power Income Fund5.7%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.7%
China Everbright Intl.4.8%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.5%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.1%
Enbridge4.0%
Pennon Group3.8%
Metro Pacific Investments3.6%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.3%
National Grid3.0%
Engie3.0%
China Longyuan Power2.8%
Pattern Energy Group2.8%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.5%
OPG Power Ventures2.4%
Kunlun Energy2.4%
Fortum2.4%
SSE PLC2.4%

At close of business on 31 October 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.1%
Multi Utilities19.2%
Ports2.0%
Renewable Energy30.2%
Telecoms infrastructure3.7%
Water & Waste15.0%
Roads & Rail3.8%
Gas11.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets5.5%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America22.7%
China20.2%
Latin America7.2%
United Kingdom8.4%
Global17.5%
India2.4%
Europe (excluding UK)6.5%
Eastern Europe0.4%
Asia (excluding China)6.4%
Middle East2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets5.5%
100.0%

