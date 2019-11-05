General Moly, Inc.: General Moly Strongly Supports Record of Decision for Mt. Hope Project Following Recent Legal Challenge Against BLM

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / General Moly, Inc. (General Moly or the "Company") (NYSE American:GMO) (TSX:GMO), the only western-exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, stated that on October 31, 2019, a Complaint was filed against the U.S. Department of Interior and Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") in the U.S. District Court in Nevada, seeking relief under the National Environmental Protection Act and other federal laws challenging the September 27, 2019 re-issuance of the Record of Decision ("ROD") for the Mt. Hope molybdenum project.

The ROD approved the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS) for the Mt. Hope Project, following the December 2016 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ("9th Circuit").

The Company and its Mt. Hope joint venture company, Eureka Moly, LLC are reviewing the Complaint filed by Great Basin Resource Watch and the Western Shoshone Defense Project, and may seek permission from the Court to intervene on behalf of the Mt. Hope Project.

The process for completing the SEIS involved an exhaustive environmental analysis and review that lasted almost three years, and included extensive public notice and comment. The Company supports the very robust, and legally and technically defensible work completed by the BLM and believes that the new ROD complies with all federal statutes and rules.

Bruce D. Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of General Moly, commented, "Although we are disappointed by this recent legal challenge, it is not unexpected that the Plaintiffs would again seek to challenge the work of the BLM. We are confident that the ROD is technically and legally sound. The SEIS prepared to support the ROD fully adheres to the 9th Circuit Court decision, and complies with the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA'), and other federal requirements. The 32-month process to complete the SEIS, demonstrates the thorough analysis and rigorous adherence to procedure with which the BLM and other cooperating agencies prepared and reviewed the SEIS. The SEIS completes the specific and narrow additional analysis required by the 9th Circuit, and supplements the EIS completed in 2012."

