Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
05.11.2019 | 12:13
(46 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2019

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Gazprom11.13
Sberbank10.37
Lukoil9.69
Novatek5.29
AO Tatneft4.94
X5 Retail Group4.55
PZU4.15
KGHM Polska3.06
PKO Bank Polski2.74
National Bank of Greece2.65

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2019 was as follows:

Russia67.85
Poland16.96
Turkey10.75
Greece4.46
Romania2.60
Hungary1.57
Czech1.10
Kuwait0.78
Other European0.15
Cash & Equivalents-6.22

© 2019 PR Newswire