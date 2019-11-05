Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, November 5
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2019
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Gazprom
|11.13
|Sberbank
|10.37
|Lukoil
|9.69
|Novatek
|5.29
|AO Tatneft
|4.94
|X5 Retail Group
|4.55
|PZU
|4.15
|KGHM Polska
|3.06
|PKO Bank Polski
|2.74
|National Bank of Greece
|2.65
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|67.85
|Poland
|16.96
|Turkey
|10.75
|Greece
|4.46
|Romania
|2.60
|Hungary
|1.57
|Czech
|1.10
|Kuwait
|0.78
|Other European
|0.15
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.22