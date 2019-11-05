

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $431.1 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $162.2 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366.4 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.89 billion from $1.84 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $366.4 Mln. vs. $334.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.77 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX