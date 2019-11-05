Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science COO to Speak at Canadian Dermatology Conference

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 5th, 2019 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a topical and transdermal cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology backed by twenty-plus years of research and development, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Doreen McMorran will be presenting at Dermatology Update 2019 Fall Meeting in Toronto Ontario, on November 7th on the topic "CBD - The New Market". This is the 35th year for this bi-annual dermatology conference which attracts the top 100+ dermatologists from across Canada. Dermatology Update is focused on presenting the latest advances in cosmetic and medical dermatology to practicing physicians, researchers and pharmaceutical industry leaders.

"This dermatology conference serves as an opportunity for the first time to present information to influential leaders in the dermatology community on topical cannabis products, primarily hemp-derived CBD, and its potential. Canadian dermatologists as well as pharmaceutical executives attend this meeting to learn about the latest advancements in drugs, treatment techniques and to share valuable clinical experiences", said Ms. McMorran. "Ovation Science is honored to have the opportunity to present its expertise in the topical cannabis area as it pertains to dermatology. The topic "CBD - The New Market" will reflect on the potential impact of the changes to the market and regulations. Although the topical cannabis market is still in its infancy in Canada, we are optimistic with the results we are seeing and the positive patient feedback we have received regarding our topical products in the US."

As COO of Ovation Science, Ms. McMorran played a pivotal role in the US launch of the Company's first hemp-derived CBD product line ARLO CBD Beauty and soon to be released health and wellness line Invibe® MD. Additionally, Ovation's US licensee continues to hold the distinction of being the #1 selling topical product in Nevada dispensaries, with two of Ovation's other wellness products also achieving a ranking in the top five in sales. Ovation is committed to be a leader in the topical CBD skin care and wellness space and to elevate the standards surrounding the quality and efficacy of topical CBD products available to consumers.

Ovation continues to increase shareholder value by seeking expanded patent protection for its products as well as developing new unique, effective products that can be brought to the market in the US, Canada and globally. Ovation also persists in its negotiations with potential global partners including Canada for possible licensing opportunities and joint ventures.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD, our health and wellness line, as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC and Las Vegas, Nevada. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

