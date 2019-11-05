

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car registrations declined in October as economic and political uncertainty continued to weigh on consumer confidence, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Tuesday.



New car sales decreased 6.7 percent annually to 143,251 units in October. The year to date car sales decreased 2.9 percent from the same period of 2018.



The fall reflects continued uncertainty over diesel and clean air zones, stunted economic growth and uncertainty over Brexit, SMMT said.



The overall market remains tough, however, with October now the year's eighth month of decline and in need of an injection of confidence, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



