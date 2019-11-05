Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.83p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---