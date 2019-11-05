BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, November 5
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the following link:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf
K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
5 November 2019