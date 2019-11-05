107.8 meters at 12.42 g/t gold, 8.9 g/t silver, 0.88% copper, 7.11% zinc, 1.64% lead including 28.4 meters at 35.15 g/t gold, 17.0 g/t silver, 1.40% copper, 7.45% zinc, 3.13% lead

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the receipt of assay results for the first two (2) holes of a nine (9) hole drill program completed at the Company's flagship Johnson Tract Gold (Cu-Zn) property ("Johnson" or the "Property") in Southcentral Alaska. Exceptional widths of continuous high-grade gold and base metal mineralization have been intersected, as detailed in Table 1 and Figure 1.

"Johnson Tract is one of an elite few gold deposits to generate drill intersections in excess of 100 meters of greater than 10 grams per tonne gold," commented HighGold President & CEO, Darwin Green. "What makes the mineralization even more impressive is the occurrence of high-grade copper and zinc along with the gold. On a gold equivalent basis, the grade x thickness product for drill hole JT19-082 equals 2,107 gram-meters making it one of the industry's best drill intersections reported this year."

The Johnson Tract deposit ("JT Deposit") was drilled by previous operators from 1982 to 1993. Hole JT19-082, drilled by HighGold, is the first new drill hole completed on this property in 25 years and was designed as a twin of historic drill hole JT93-065 for validation purposes for future resource estimation. The entire Johnson Property is underexplored with significant exploration upside.

Table 1. 2019 Significant drill hole intersections for a range of gold equivalent ("AuEq") cut-offs.

Drill Hole Cut-Off

(AuEq g/t)

From

(meters)

To

(meters)

Width*

(meters)

Au

(g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Cu

%

Zn

%

Pb

%

AuEq

(g/t)

JT19-082 2 153.2 261 107.8 12.42 8.9 0.88 7.11 1.64 19.55 5 153.2 238 84.8 15.49 10.9 1.07 8.26 2.08 23.98 10 153.2 217.2 64 19.30 13.1 1.27 9.51 2.66 29.29 20 154.7 205 50.3 23.86 14.7 1.33 8.95 2.92 33.74 Incl. 156.2 184.6 28.4 35.15 17.0 1.40 7.45 3.13 44.30 And 182.6 184.6 2.0 233.50 30.4 1.56 4.15 3.34 241.01 JT19-083 5 1.5 10.5 9.0 5.00 9.4 0.28 11.28 3.22 14.77 JT19-083 2 75.9 106.6 30.7 2.75 8.8 0.29 5.47 3.00 8.59 5 81.2 106.6 25.4 2.87 10.1 0.32 6.54 3.63 10.09 10 87.2 103.5 16.3 3.44 12.7 0.32 7.72 5.29 15.73

*Drill intercepts reported as core lengths. True width of JT19-082 is approximately 50% of reported width. True width of JT19-083 is approximately 75% of reported width. See cross section below.

A complete list of individual sample assays for the hole JT19-082 intersection is provided separately below in Table 3. Length-weighted intervals are uncapped and calculated based on a gold equivalent cut-off and less than 5 meters of dilution of below cut-off grade. Gold equivalent is calculated by the same formula and assumptions as used for reporting intersections in the N43-101 Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project (dated June 27, 2019). Metal price assumptions for AuEq are $1250/oz gold, $16/oz silver, $3.00/lb copper, $1.20/lb zinc and $1.00/lb lead.

The location and extent of mineralization intersected in JT19-082 correlates well with historic JT93-065; however, both the width and the grade are significantly greater in JT19-082 (Table 2). The 2019 drilling was completed with HQ size drill core which is larger diameter than the NQ size drilled in the past. The larger diameter core provides for a larger and more representative sample and may, in part, be responsible for the higher grades observed in JT19-82 over JT93-65.

Table 2. Comparison of JT19-082 assay intersections against twinned historic drill hole JT93-065

Drill Hole Cut-Off

(AuEq g/t)

From

(meters)

To

(meters)

Width

(meters)

Au

(g/t)

AuEq

(g/t)

AuEq x Width

(g/t x meters)

Change in

AuEq x Width

JR93-065 2 150.0 249.7 99.7 10.07 16.95 1690

JT19-082 2 153.2 261.0 107.8 12.42 19.55 2107 +25% increase JR93-065 5 150.0 218.0 68.0 11.14 19.31 1313

JT19-082 5 153.2 238.0 84.8 15.49 23.98 2034 +55% increase

Drill Program Details

The six-week drill program included nine (9) core holes for 2,247 meters of diamond drilling within the JT deposit. The main objectives were to confirm, better define and expand the JT deposit, which was drilled by previous operators from 1982 to 1993. Hole JT19-082 is a twin of historic hole JT93-065, which cuts the deeper, higher-grade portion of the known zone. Hole JT19-083 was drilled at a shallower dip from the same pad as JT19-082, testing a large gap in drilling in the upper portion of the deposit.

HighGold plans to use the new drill data in combination with the validated historic drill data to generate an initial NI43-101 compliant mineral resource for Johnson. Assay results for the remaining seven (7) holes are pending.

In addition to drilling, HighGold completed a comprehensive field program of prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling on numerous regional targets in the vicinity of the JT deposit. Multiple drill targets have been identified, including the potential fault offset continuation of the JT deposit and other prospects in the vicinity.

About Johnson Tract Property

The 21,000-acre Johnson Tract property is located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage. It includes the very high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) deposit along with excellent exploration potential indicated by several other prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. This project was last explored in the mid-1990s by a mid-tier mining company that evaluated direct shipping ore from Johnson to the Premier Mill near Stewart, British Columbia. HighGold acquired Johnson through a lease agreement with Cook Inlet Region, Inc. ("CIRI") an Alaska Native regional corporation that is the largest private landowner within the Cook Inlet region.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on premier high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The Company also controls an extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, careful stewardship of capital, and environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration activities.

On Behalf of HighGold Mining Inc.

"Darwin Green"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the HighGold Mining Inc. website at www.highgoldmining.com, or contact:

Darwin Green, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: 1-604-629-1165 or North American toll-free 1-855-629-1165

Email: information@highgoldmining.com.

Website: www.highgoldmining.com

Twitter: @HighgoldMining

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

The 2019 Johnson Tract Exploration Program is managed Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo. and a QP as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and is author of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project" dated June 27, 2019.

Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage. Sample lengths typically vary from a minimum 0.5 meter interval to a maximum 2.0 meter interval, with an average 1.0 to 1.5 meter sample length. Drill core samples were shipped by air, transport truck and barge in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Minerals laboratory facility in North Vancouver, BC for sample preparation and analysis. ALS Minerals operate according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples with visible gold or suspected of having exceptionally high grade were submitted for metallic screen gold analysis on a larger sub-sample. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc were analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements silver, copper, and zinc were determined by ore grade assay for samples that returned values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future Johnson Tract exploration, the Company's Canadian gold projects and other future plans, objectives or expectations are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Table 3. Complete list of sample results for drill hole JT19-82 intersection of 84.8 meters grading 15.49 g/t gold, 10.9 g/t silver, 1.07% copper, 8.26% zinc, 2.08% lead (based on 5 g/t AuEq cut-off)

From

(meters)

To

(meters)

Length

(meters)

Au

(g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Cu

%

Zn

%

Pb

%

AuEq*

(g/t)

153.2 154.7 1.50 7.44 4.0 0.38 2.92 0.36 10.24 154.7 156.2 1.50 19.35 6.5 0.69 1.54 0.03 21.60 156.2 157.7 1.50 44.30 5.8 0.54 2.03 0.06 46.63 157.7 159.2 1.50 8.56 8.3 1.77 3.20 0.21 13.79 159.2 160.7 1.50 8.09 6.1 0.60 2.73 0.43 11.19 160.7 162.2 1.50 39.10 13.9 1.84 3.59 0.77 45.08 162.2 163.7 1.50 7.08 8.6 1.33 6.61 1.75 14.68 163.7 165.2 1.50 6.01 9.1 1.38 5.50 1.35 12.75 165.2 166.7 1.50 76.10 13.6 1.26 6.46 0.91 83.09 166.7 168.2 1.50 53.90 14.5 0.86 5.76 2.65 60.74 168.2 169.7 1.50 55.00 27.4 3.57 2.92 1.21 63.81 169.7 171.2 1.50 16.95 17.2 2.79 2.58 0.70 23.84 171.2 172.7 1.50 11.95 17.2 2.19 6.04 4.11 22.00 172.7 173.7 1.00 0.77 12.6 1.08 11.10 4.94 12.72 173.7 174.7 1.00 0.29 15.1 0.36 18.10 7.36 17.03 174.7 175.7 1.00 0.57 56.1 1.15 26.90 11.30 27.09 175.7 176.7 1.00 1.24 48.6 1.04 24.90 13.00 27.10 176.7 177.6 0.90 0.52 8.2 0.52 6.89 3.16 7.76 177.6 178.6 1.00 1.81 26.1 1.66 7.33 5.65 12.80 178.6 179.6 1.00 7.91 12.5 1.23 10.70 2.96 18.76 179.6 180.6 1.00 2.05 5.7 0.19 5.33 2.65 7.39 180.6 181.6 1.00 3.69 8.7 0.13 9.39 5.62 13.29 181.6 182.6 1.00 22.00 16.7 2.13 12.30 4.73 36.41 182.6 183.6 1.00 157.00 25.8 0.94 7.64 6.57 167.51 183.6 184.6 1.00 310.00 35.0 2.17 0.66 0.10 314.51 184.6 185.6 1.00 1.21 5.5 1.15 5.91 0.99 7.60 185.6 186.6 1.00 1.23 10.5 0.67 10.40 4.69 11.89 186.6 187.6 1.00 9.02 14.9 0.70 16.35 5.58 24.18 187.6 188.6 1.00 10.95 17.6 0.77 20.60 5.09 28.80 188.6 189.6 1.00 25.10 28.9 1.16 27.20 11.55 51.62 189.6 190.6 1.00 3.14 12.0 1.45 4.68 0.84 9.21 190.6 191.6 1.00 3.53 8.0 0.74 17.45 3.26 18.13 191.6 192.6 1.00 2.78 7.3 0.72 12.85 2.55 13.92 192.6 193.6 1.00 8.76 8.6 1.15 12.30 1.87 19.87 193.6 194.6 1.00 10.30 5.7 0.62 7.10 1.68 16.98 194.6 195.6 1.00 0.39 2.1 0.29 0.86 0.02 1.46 195.6 197.0 1.40 0.20 1.8 0.14 0.75 0.13 1.01 197.0 198.0 1.00 0.12 4.6 0.08 2.42 2.04 3.02 198.0 199.0 1.00 7.06 12.0 1.26 9.31 1.40 16.17 199.0 200.0 1.00 5.85 12.7 1.27 14.45 3.39 19.47 200.0 201.0 1.00 33.90 35.2 6.40 16.75 0.87 56.39 201.0 202.0 1.00 14.10 19.9 2.67 17.45 3.13 31.95 202.0 203.0 1.00 1.53 12.2 2.28 7.13 2.62 11.57 203.0 204.0 1.00 16.60 12.4 1.66 13.40 1.92 29.36 204.0 205.0 1.00 17.15 12.2 1.08 18.30 4.39 33.54 205.0 206.0 1.00 2.44 9.5 0.60 18.05 5.47 18.43 206.0 207.2 1.20 4.51 20.0 3.17 8.89 4.17 18.12 207.2 208.2 1.00 3.29 6.2 0.58 12.55 1.54 13.43 208.2 209.2 1.00 3.05 5.0 0.58 14.05 0.98 13.86 209.2 210.2 1.00 2.47 3.5 0.48 5.00 1.37 7.34 210.2 211.2 1.00 1.43 5.2 0.53 26.10 1.33 20.28 211.2 212.2 1.00 1.06 4.8 0.50 11.45 2.07 10.62 212.2 213.2 1.00 1.57 5.0 0.70 14.15 1.27 12.80 213.2 214.2 1.00 0.19 3.1 0.27 5.89 0.95 5.08 214.2 215.2 1.00 0.75 6.3 0.86 13.20 1.35 11.68 215.2 216.2 1.00 1.84 16.8 3.74 10.70 0.58 15.57 216.2 217.2 1.00 0.36 7.7 1.25 12.35 1.07 11.23 217.2 218.2 1.00 0.77 2.9 0.34 1.96 0.14 2.73 218.2 219.7 1.50 1.39 3.2 0.70 2.49 0.38 4.43 219.7 220.9 1.20 1.44 3.2 0.23 2.92 1.23 4.45 220.9 222.1 1.20 3.77 7.2 0.53 5.17 1.31 8.86 222.1 223.0 0.90 3.44 2.8 0.19 3.81 0.71 6.70 223.0 224.0 1.00 0.46 3.0 0.23 3.94 0.13 3.54 224.0 225.0 1.00 6.63 10.2 0.38 3.53 0.18 9.81 225.0 226.0 1.00 4.84 1.7 0.09 0.89 0.25 5.73 226.0 227.0 1.00 5.49 2.7 0.22 9.53 0.16 12.25 227.0 228.0 1.00 2.88 2.7 0.32 8.28 0.07 8.93 228.0 229.0 1.00 5.21 2.2 0.20 2.16 0.49 7.25 229.0 230.0 1.00 0.62 1.7 0.12 1.36 0.18 1.84 230.0 231.0 1.00 8.32 6.7 0.67 2.69 0.02 11.28 231.0 232.0 1.00 4.55 5.6 1.38 8.11 0.10 12.28 232.0 233.0 1.00 0.25 0.8 0.07 1.63 0.00 1.44 233.0 234.0 1.00 7.21 4.5 0.62 3.75 0.02 10.77 234.0 235.0 1.00 0.80 2.8 0.48 2.63 0.10 3.41 235.0 236.0 1.00 8.21 5.1 0.49 10.35 0.01 15.89 236.0 237.0 1.00 8.01 6.0 0.96 11.05 0.01 16.95 237.0 238.0 1.00 2.88 4.7 0.96 3.07 0.01 6.54

*Gold equivalent is calculated by the same formula and assumptions as used for reporting intersections in the N43-101 Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project (dated June 27, 2019). Metal Price assumptions for AuEq = $1250/oz gold, $16/oz silver, $3.00/lb copper, $1.20/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead.

Figure 1 - Geological cross section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6437/49418_4c6ec127f4bcba81_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49418