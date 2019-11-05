

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share. This compares with $594.7 million, or $5.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $761.8 million or $6.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $2.05 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $761.8 Mln. vs. $675.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.67 vs. $5.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.36 -Revenue (Q3): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



