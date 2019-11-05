Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 October to 01 November 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/28/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/29/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/30/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/31/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/1/2019 FR0010313833 3000 94,0781 XPAR TOTAL 3 000 94,0781

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

