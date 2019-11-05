Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 October to 01 November 2019
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/28/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/29/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/30/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/31/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/1/2019
FR0010313833
3000
94,0781
XPAR
TOTAL
3 000
94,0781
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
