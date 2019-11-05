NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: ?Restoration of Trading 05-Nov-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 11:30am 05/11/2019 following the release of their accounts. Black Sea Property Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: BSP ISIN: IM00BYQLTS50 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 27145 EQS News ID: 904619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2019 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)