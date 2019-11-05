Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
05.11.19
09:31 Uhr
132,40 Euro
+1,90
+1,46 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,15
132,85
14:36
129,35
133,00
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALMIRALL
ALMIRALL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALMIRALL SA16,800-2,89 %
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC132,40+1,46 %