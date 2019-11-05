Spain's leading pharmaceutical company drives seamless customer engagement across multiple stakeholders using face-to-face, email, and web

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Almirall selected multichannel Veeva CRM to deliver seamless customer experience across all channels as it shifts business focus to specialty medicine. Almirall's adoption of multichannel Veeva CRM builds upon their success with Veeva Vault PromoMats, which the company is using for commercial content and digital asset management.

"We recently shifted our business strategy from primary care to specializing in dermatology and skin disease, requiring us to target a completely different set of customers," said Carlos Sosa, director of global sales operations excellence at Almirall. "Veeva CRM empowers our teams with a sophisticated solution to address our rapidly changing commercial needs and deliver personalized experiences to our new customers."

In specialty medicine, customer engagement requires deep product knowledge and the ability to manage different stakeholders within a single healthcare organization. Veeva CRM gives Almirall's field teams real-time visibility across conversations with multiple stakeholders to drive smarter, compliant interactions with the right customers in the right channels.

"With Veeva CRM, Almirall can implement its new commercial strategy with speed while ensuring it is delivering a seamless customer experience," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "We are committed to helping the industry transform customer engagement through relevant, timely conversations informed by a complete view of the customer."

As part of multichannel Veeva CRM, Almirall is implementing Veeva CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, and Veeva CRM Approved Email. For more on multichannel Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/MultichannelCRM.

