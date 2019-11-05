

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Minnesota college student, who has been reselling hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a profit to fund his studies, has been asked by the company to shut down his service, reports said. Krispy Kreme allegedly said the sales by Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minnesota, created a liability.



Meanwhile, Business Insider reported that Krispy Kreme reversed its decision and is donating 500 boxes of doughnuts to Gonzalez to continue his business venture. The company would now allow Gonzalez to work as an independent operator.



As per St. Paul Pioneer Press, which reported his story initially, Gonzalez travels 270 miles every weekend to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa to buy up to 100 boxes doughnuts. He then sells those boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, to his customers in the Twin Cities area. He charged $17 to $20 per box, compared to $8 charged by the company on its website. Krispy Kreme had closed down its last Minnesota store back in 2008.



Following the St. Paul Pioneer Press report, a Krispy Kreme representative reportedly contacted Gonzalez, also known as 'The Donut Guy', asking him to stop the reselling.



Gonzalez, who is studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, told his Facebook followers, 'I have been told I have to shut down operations. I figured it would come eventually, but it arrived early.'



Krispy Kreme's reversed decision to allow him to continue is said to be the fallout of it facing severe criticism on the social media, including customers threatening to boycott the company.



