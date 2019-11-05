

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound advanced to a 4-day highs of 0.8615 against the euro and 1.2788 against the franc, from its early low of 0.8645 and near a 2-week low of 1.2718, respectively.



The pound hit a 5-day high of 140.50 against the yen, off an early 4-day low of 139.82.



Reversing from an early session's low of 1.2876 against the dollar, the pound edged higher to 1.2917.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.31 against the franc, 142.5 against the yen and 1.30 against the dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX