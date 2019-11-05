

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has begun the process to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, 28 months after President Donald Trump announced his decision saying the global pact was unfair to the world's largest economy.



Trump decided to pull the United States out of the Paris climate pact, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, in June 2017.



Trump said he was prepared to negotiate a new agreement or re-enter the accord on improved terms, but the UN made it clear that the Paris Climate Agreement is a historic treaty signed by over 190 nations and cannot be renegotiated on the request of a single nation.



As per the terms of the Agreement, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo submitted a notice of its withdrawal to the United Nations Secretary-General Monday.



'Pursuant to Article 28, paragraph 2, of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement shall take effect on 4 November 2020,' the UN spokesperson's Office said.



In his letter, Pompeo said that in June 2017, President Trump had made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement 'because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement.'



The United States is the only one of the 195 signatories to the historic agreement - to keep CO2 emissions to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - to pull out of it.



The Trump administration claims that U.S. emissions of criteria air pollutants that impact human health and the environment declined by 74 percent between 1970 and 2018. U.S. net greenhouse gas emissions dropped 13% from 2005-2017, even as our economy grew over 19 percent.



Pompeo said the U.S. approach incorporates the reality of the global energy mix and uses all energy sources and technologies cleanly and efficiently, including fossils fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy.



But the latest National Climate Assessment by top U.S. scientists says climate change already affects every sector and region of the country, threatening millions of Americans' health, homes and livelihoods.



The opposition Democrats attacked the Trump Administration for the decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.



'Trump's shockingly-reckless decision to formally pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement is yet another disastrous anti-science, anti-government decision that sells out our planet and our children's future,' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.'



'This decision is nothing more than the fulfillment of a cynical and reckless campaign promise made for the sole purpose of currying favor with the fossil fuel industry,' according to Senator Patrick Leahy.



A September poll conducted among American voters showed that climate Change will be one of the factors that decide who will win the next U.S. presidential election.



When compared to his predecessor Barack Obama, Trump's policies are less environment friendly.



The Trump administration has sought to increase fossil fuel use and abandon many environmental regulations, saying that they hinder the United States' economic and energy output.



