Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
05.11.2019 | 13:25
(62 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 4 November 2019:

- 32,612,465 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 11,056,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 30,355,843 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 8,552,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,526,917 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,254,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 3,612,466 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 8,569,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 2 October 2019 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares32,612,465178.76p58,298,042
Global Equity Income Shares30,355,843211.22p64,117,611
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares5,526,917146.08p8,073,720
Managed Liquidity Shares3,612,466105.08p3,795,979
Total134,285,352

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
5 November 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire