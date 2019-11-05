

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $140.56 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $121.48 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.32 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.51 billion from $2.36 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $134.32 Mln. vs. $119.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.41 to $3.47



