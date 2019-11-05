Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company") an app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, today announced a new marketing alliance with JSU Solutions, an advertising technology company that helps brands grow their following and influence on social media using Artificial Intelligence enabled algorithms.

In the heart of JSU Solutions lies a proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology called AI.DA 2.0 that uses 24 machine-learning algorithms to create psychology-driven, results-oriented social media advertising campaigns. By identifying high-performing customer segments, JSU's algorithms manage to target over 1500 data points to convert lead profiles into customers, while an average marketing or ad tech firm focuses on targeting 5-15 of those data points.

"Taking advantage of a current huge demand for home services, HeyBryan started using JSU's AI-driven platform to manage and optimize our Facebook and Instagram campaigns, and we have been fascinated by the results so far. This partnership will help drive HeyBryan's brand awareness and social media engagement, which will largely contribute to the app's customer and Expert base growth, ultimately adding to the Company's stock value," says Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan.

James Stephan-Usypchuk, CEO of JSU Solutions, adds: "We are thrilled to be able to continue the incredible relationship we've built with HeyBryan. We're confident that with our Artificial Intelligence (AI.DA 2.0) we'll be able to sustain, and continue to provide the viral growth that HeyBryan is looking for. This partnership just made sense as we love what their team has done with the HeyBryan brand. We're looking forward to what the future holds for HeyBryan, JSU Solutions Inc. and AI.DA 2.0."

The new marketing initiatives are expected to launch next month.

About JSU Solutions

JSU Solutions is an advertising technology company that helps brands grow their following and influence. One of the premier Facebook Ad Tech companies in Canada, JSU Solutions' secret at the heart of every campaign and research project is AI.DA 2.0, AI-driven technology that uses 24 Machine Learning algorithms to identify high-performing customer segments. To learn more, visit https://www.jsusolutions.com/.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.





