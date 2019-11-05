Former Citi Executive Hollis W. Hart Joins Reference Point as an Advisory Board Member

Consulting Firm in Financial Services Strengthens Advisory Board with Another Industry Leader

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference Point, a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm for the financial services industry, today announced that Hollis Hart, a distinguished financial services industry executive, has joined its growing Advisory Board.

With shifting market demands and technological disruptors, financial services organizations must search for new ways to optimize enterprise performance. The need for the right expertise to navigate this change remains a constant challenge for leaders across the industry. Reference Point's unique consulting model is built on providing clients with the right balance of expertise, experience, and execution support by pairing former industry practitioners with top-tier consultants.

Scott Goeden, Managing Partner at Reference Point shares, "As the financial services industry continues to evolve, we must become more predictive in how the market will react to fundamental change. We're extremely fortunate to strengthen our team with a well-rounded, global industry thought leader. Hollis Hart offers unprecedented expertise across corporate finance, risk management, regulatory oversight, compliance, and cybersecurity. He commands a defined strategic vision, unmatched global perspective, and extraordinary integrity - all of which will be instrumental as we continue to build new strategic services for the market."

During his remarkable 40+ year career at Citi, Mr. Hart held numerous senior positions, including President of Internal Franchise Management, Asia M&A Head, U.S. Banks Head, Transaction Services Global Risk Head, and International FIG Risk Head. He demonstrated strong leadership as a member of Citi's Anti-Money Laundering, Global Compliance, Vendor Management, and Cyber Oversight Committees. He also served on the board for Robert Morris Global Advisory and as Chairman for the American Banking Association's Corporate Banking Committee. Today, Mr. Hart serves on several Boards, including Moa Bay Mining Company and the Cuban American Nickel Co, and advises the private sector and regulatory groups on global risk trends. Recently, he addressed the Annual Central Bank Head Policy conference on FinTech oversight and cyber best practices. He is also a Trustee for the Committee for Economic Development and the co-author of a recently published book: Smart Regulation .

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Hart said: "I believe Reference Point is uniquely positioned to not just help financial institutions address legacy challenges, but also navigate the dynamic industry landscape. Reference Point's business model is built on just that - finding the right combination of industry experts to solve each client's unique challenge. I look forward to assisting with the firm's ongoing evolution as part of the Advisory Board."

Reference Point launched its Advisory Board earlier this year with Truett Tate as Chairman. Mr. Tate served as the CEO of the US arm of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Group Director at Lloyds Banking Group, and Chairman of QBE NA. Mark Linsz, formerly a Bank of America senior executive and BlackRock board member, was appointed to Reference Point's Advisory Board the following quarter.

Mr. Tate adds, "As we continue to build the Advisory Board, we seek highly respected industry leaders who bring diversity of thought, humility, integrity, and a drive to see our clients succeed. I have known Hollis for over 30 years and witnessed these characteristics, in action, around the globe. We could not be more pleased, nor more exited, about bringing him on board!"

