

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to 1.04 billion euros from 833 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Net interest income was 1.74 billion euros, down 5.6% from 1.84 billion euros in the previous year. But, net fee and commission income was 1.99 billion euros up 1.6% from 1.96 billion euros in the prior year.



In 2019, the company expects net income to grow compared with 2018 as a result of growth in revenues, continuous reduction in operating costs and decrease in the cost of risk. The dividend policy for 2019 envisages the distribution of cash dividends corresponding to a payout ratio of 80% of net income.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX