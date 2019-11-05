Executives will helm the new Boston office and start expansion of local sales and marketing, customer success and support capabilities to substantially grow business

Guardsquare, the leading mobile application security platform, today announced that John Vigeant and Erica Sheehan have joined the company as chief revenue officer and vice president of marketing, respectively. The new executives will run the Boston office, which will be the global home of the company's sales and marketing operations. With a proven track record as a cyber security CxO and sales executive, Vigeant joins the company with more than 15 years of experience and will focus on growing the global sales team and overseeing the operations of the Boston office. A veteran marketing executive, Sheehan will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at Guardsquare and brings extensive experience in the development and execution of programs for worldwide field, customer and partner marketing.

"Both John and Erica bring the exceptional leadership and management experience required to further solidify Guardsquare as the leader in the fast-emerging mobile application security market," said Roel Caers, CEO, Guardsquare. "We see tremendous demand throughout North America for our mobile app protection platform and, with the opening of the Boston office, we are poised for significant growth in the US and beyond."

Prior to Guardsquare, Vigeant served as SVP of Sales at ObserveIT where he led the sales team to deliver more than 120% CAGR from 2016-2018 and helped the team close its first $1M deal in the company's history. He continued the successful growth trend for the ten following quarters. Before ObserveIT, he was CEO of Reddo Mobility. Vigeant has also held a number of other executive positions including CEO of Tracelytics, VP of Business Development for CloudBees, and as a key member of Citrix Systems' mergers and acquisitions team.

"The opportunities for Guardsquare in the US and internationally are exceptional and seemingly endless," said Vigeant. "The awareness and understanding of the need for mobile application security is increasing rapidly and being a part of a company with this potential for growth and partnerships is extremely exciting."

A data-centric marketing executive, Sheehan brings extensive experience driving global go-to-market strategies for advanced security companies. Prior to Guardsquare, she was vice president of marketing for ObserveIT where she led the global marketing organization and grew marketing sourced revenue to more than 50%. Erica has also held marketing leadership positions at Akamai, Oracle, and Endeca.

"Guardsquare has the ability to unlock the power of mobile applications for developers," said Sheehan. "The developer market is incredible and with application security requirements rapidly evolving, there are a number of global marketing strategies and market education that we will be focused on. I look forward to building a team in Boston and helping support the growth of the business."

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare is the global leader in mobile application protection. More than 600 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to secure their mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare software integrates transparently in the development process and adds multiple layers of protection to Android (DexGuard) and iOS (iXGuard) applications, hardening them against both on-device and off-device attacks. Guardsquare is based in Leuven (Belgium) with offices in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA. Learn more at www.guardsquare.com.

