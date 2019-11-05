Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCMF ISIN: US3021041047 Ticker-Symbol: 2EX 
Tradegate
04.11.19
21:02 Uhr
6,295 Euro
+0,225
+3,71 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXONE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXONE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,280
6,405
14:22
6,290
6,410
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXONE COMPANY
EXONE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXONE COMPANY6,295+3,71 %