The Rohatyn Group ("TRG"), an emerging markets focused asset management firm, today announced an investment in Amethyst Radiotherapy ("Amethyst" or the "Company"), obtaining co-control of the Company alongside the two co-founders. Amethyst is one of the largest operators of radiotherapy clinics in Europe and provides radiotherapy treatment for most types of common cancers.

Founded in 2010, Amethyst operates nine centers across France, Romania, Italy, Poland and Austria, treating over 10,000 patients annually. TRG's investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the Company across Europe through the roll-up of clinics, the development of greenfield centers and outsourcing partnerships with hospitals.

"Amethyst is in a position to address the growing need for cancer care in Europe, which is on the rise due to lifestyle trends and the aging population, said Colin Clark, TRG's Head of CEEMEA Private Markets Investing and TRG Managing Director Sobhi Hatem. "Radiotherapy has proven to be a successful and less costly treatment method for patients, and we see strong potential for Amethyst given many favorable industry dynamics. We are proud to support the Company's growth and bring better care options to patients across the region."

Nick Rohatyn, CEO of TRG added, "Amethyst is emblematic of the type of high-growth pan-regional business TRG focuses on across its global business. The Company is ideally placed to establish itself as the leading European radiotherapy provider thanks to its strong brand, recognized for excellence in providing best in class treatments, cultivated by an exceptional management team under the leadership of its founders."

Ludovic Robert co-founder of Amethyst, commented "TRG's investment, in terms of both capital and expertise expanding corporate footprints, expediates a new phase in the development of Amethyst as we work to bring the highest standards of cancer care to hospitals and clinics and increase access for patient communities to state of the art radiotherapy treatments."

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an emerging markets focused asset management firm headquartered in New York, with offices around the globe including Boston, Singapore, Rotorua, Mumbai, New Delhi, London, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com

