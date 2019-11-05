True REST Float Spa Announces Partnership with Defiance Fuel

Both Brands Continue to Advocate for Whole-Body Wellness

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / True REST Float Spa - the world's largest float spa brand - announced a new partnership with the Nashville-based, high-end beverage Defiance Fuel, Inc., which specializes in all-natural products that enhance athletic performance. The announcement was made at True REST Float Spa's annual franchise conference in San Diego.

Defiance Fuel, the flagship product of Defiance Fuel, Inc., is the result of 35 years of water-science research, packaged into a patented delivery system that provides superior hydration. The product, which was pioneered with Olympic gold medal athletes, is backed with clinical research demonstrating that its hydration delivery system significantly improves individuals' basic metabolic rate and intracellular and extracellular water ratio and mobility, as well as cell charge - which is a measurement of cell membrane health.

The partnership between Defiance Fuel, Inc. and True REST Float Spa is a natural one as the brands share common values and a shared goal to make a positive impact in people's lives.

Brian Burgdorf, president of Defiance Fuel, Inc., said, "This partnership just makes sense. Both brands are committed to healthier lifestyles and helping people become the best they can be."

True REST Float Spas will begin carrying Defiance Fuel exclusively for their members in their 34 locations across the nation beginning Nov. 1. Currently, Defiance Fuel is only available online and through the brand's partnerships with 500-plus gyms, recovery facilities, doctors' offices, health-focused restaurants and in Sprouts across the nation.

Designed to return bodies to a state of healthy hydration, energy and balance, Defiance Fuel's patented athletic performance water focuses on potassium bicarbonate support to stimulate a perfect body pH, which helps neutralize chronic systemic acidosis for improved performance utilizing their patented ultra-hydrating delivery system. Defiance Fuel contains zero calories, carbohydrates, flavors, colors or hydroxyl radicals found in ionized water.

The restorative properties of Defiance Fuel complement the healing capabilities experienced through floatation therapy, which is gaining national attention as more and more athletes begin to utilize the holistic approach in their muscle recovery. An increasing number of Major League Baseball and National Football League stadiums are installing float pods for athletic recovery, and Stephen Curry, star of the Golden State Warriors, is an advocate for the use of floating for mental wellness as new neuroscience research is showing proven results for those suffering from PTSD, anxiety and concussions.

"Over the last several years, True REST Float Spa has seen a larger athlete clientele. Elite athletes from just about every sport are using floatation therapy to treat various sports-related conditions, aid in recovery, and better manage the stresses in their systems," said James Rowe, CEO, True REST Float Spa. "The combination of True REST Float Spa and Defiance Fuel will certainly aid an athlete's ability to defy limitations."

Floatation therapy dramatically enhances recovery post physical exercise. The buoyant salt water removes all weight and pressure from strained muscles, joints and bones. This blissful floating state increases blood circulation throughout the entire body. Recovery time is significantly improved by flushing out cortisol, lactate and adrenaline that might have built up during training or performance.

Additionally, athletes that use visualization techniques in combination with floatation therapy experience a very significant improvement in their performances. Brains enter the theta brain wave state and become much more open to suggestion during floatation therapy. The central nervous system can essentially be trained to produce "perfect performance." It's been proven that athletes who visualize their movements while in the float pod can actually create physical muscle memory.

True REST is a membership-based float spa that provides top-quality floatation therapy. Every location offers services tailored to meet customers' individual needs in an environment that promotes full-body wellness. Locations boast up to six float pods for personal appointments and provide an oxygen bar along with a comfy oasis room for clients. True REST is determined to offer a holistic solution to health and wellness and provide its members with an experience unlike any other.

For more information about?True REST Float Spa, visit?https://www.TrueREST.com?or contact?info@truerest.com.

###

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. With over 79 awarded locations, including 34 open locations and another 15 opening this year across the country, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to TrueREST.com?Or visit Facebook:?https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST/,?Twitter:?https://twitter.com/truerest? or Instagram:?https://www.instagram.com/truerest/.?For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jo Trizila?

TrizCom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa and True REST Franchising

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: True REST Float Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565280/True-REST-Float-Spa-Announces-Partnership-with-Defiance-Fuel