Rabobank Will Discuss Its Strategy to Achieve Scale With AI and Intelligent Automation

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announces Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff is introducing Kofax's customer Rabobank at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, Spain.

The conference addresses initiatives such as transforming organizational culture, improving productivity and efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and growing revenue especially during times of uncertainty. The event also arms attendees with the data-driven insights, tools and practical advice to deliver a winning strategy.

Rabobank will discuss their strategy to achieve scale with AI and Intelligent Automation. Kofax is exhibiting at the conference in Booth 414, Nov. 3 7.

What: Intelligent Automation Discussions at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona Who: Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff, and Rabobank's IT Lead Bart Groenewoud and Head of Robotics Steven van Uffelen When: Nov. 3 7 Where: CCIB (Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona), Plaça de Willy Brandt, 11-14, 08019 Barcelona Event Details: On Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 3:00 p.m., Rabobank IT Lead Bart Groenewoud and Head of Robotics Steven van Uffelen are presenting "Rabobank's Strategy to Achieving Scale with AI and Intelligent Automation." They'll discuss how business processes flooded with unstructured data are hindering automation initiatives, demanding time and headcount. Rabobank will also address the benefits of adopting RPA with Cognitive Capture, and how they implemented Intelligent Automation technologies to manage unstructured data flows, transforming their business to be more efficient and profitable.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona offers a refreshing and imaginative approach changing the way innovative CIOs and IT executives think about digital leadership, business strategy, information and technology. More than 7,000 attendees will have the opportunity to peruse 140 exhibitors, engage with roughly 200 experts, and learn from 450 research-driven sessions.

