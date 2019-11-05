Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction right DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction right 05.11.2019 / 14:14 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- As reported in the Ad hoc announcement on February 26, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities started in 2017 a tax audit with respect to sales tax (VAT) for the period 2013 until 2018. The tax authorities have taken the position that Jubii Europe N.V. was not engaged in economic activities which would entitle Jubii Europe N.V. to a VAT deduction right during the years of examination. Jubii Europe N.V. has objected to the Dutch tax authorities' assessment immediately. On September 27, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities rejected Jubii Europe N.V.'s appeal, announced that they adhere to their assessment that Jubii Europe N.V. has no VAT deduction right and claimed the repayment of input VAT of kEUR 1,185 inclusive interest and fines. According to the decision of the Dutch tax authorities, Jubii Europe N.V. has paid the claimed amount on October 8, 2019. To comply with the statutory period Jubii Europe N.V. filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision on November 5, 2019. Meanwhile, further careful consideration in close cooperation with Jubii Europe N.V.'s tax adviser will be given to assess whether this lawsuit will be further pursued. The lawsuit can at any time be withdrawn without additional costs if the continuation is not deemed feasible for Jubii Europe N.V.. Jubii Europe N.V. Haarlem, The Netherlands, November 5, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V. Fonteinlaan 7 2012 JG Haarlem Niederlande Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444 Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610 E-Mail: contact@jubii.com Internet: http://www.jubii.com ISIN: NL0000233195 WKN: 932728 Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 904729 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 904729 05.11.2019 CET/CEST ISIN NL0000233195 AXC0263 2019-11-05/14:15