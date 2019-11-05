Technavio has been monitoring the global coconut sugar market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 253.4 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global coconut sugar market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 106-page research report with TOC on "Coconut Sugar Market Analysis Report by Product (organic coconut sugar and inorganic coconut sugar), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of coconut sugar. Also, the emergence of private label brands is anticipated to boost the growth of the coconut sugar market further.

The consumption of coconut sugar is beneficial for people with diabetes, as it has a glycemic index of 35. It boosts the immune system of a person as it contains insulin, which can stimulate the growth of intestinal bifidobacteria. Coconut sugar is not only rich in minerals and essential vitamins such as potassium, zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, B1, B2, B3, B6, and C but also helps in regulating the water content in the human body. Thus, the consumption of coconut sugar will increase, which in turn, drives market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Coconut Sugar Market Companies:

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Celebes Coconut Corporation is headquartered in the Philippines and owns and operates businesses under various product segments such as Coconut products and Other products. Through the brand Celebes, the company offers organic coconut sugar.

Coco Sugar Indonesia

Coco Sugar Indonesia is headquartered in Indonesia and manufactures and offers products through the product segment: Coconut sugar. The company provides organic coconut sugar to its consumers through the brand, COCO SUGAR.

NOW Foods

NOW Foods is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Supplements, Beauty and health, Essential oils, Sports nutrition, Natural foods, and Pet health. The company offers organic coconut sugar through the brand called NOW.

Nutiva

Nutiva is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following segments Body care, Nutrition, Culinary oils, Baking, and Snacks and spreads. The company provides organic coconut sugar through the brand called nutiva.

TreeLife

TreeLife is headquartered in the Philippines and offers products through the product segment: Coconut products. The company provides coconut sugar through the brand called TREELIFE. The company also offers products such as coconut syrup, virgin coconut oil, and coconut flour.

Coconut Sugar Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Organic coconut sugar

Inorganic coconut sugar

Coconut Sugar Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

