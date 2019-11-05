Web Presence: Thomas Harford, Mind Revise Founder, Dedicated to Educational Programs for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated

COLUMBIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Thomas Harford, a former Dean at Columbia University, hopes to make a difference in the lives of those currently and formerly incarcerated. His current company, Mind Revise, offers academic coaching services to help students of all levels succeed. Tom Harford's experience in the education and management sectors has made him an expert in academic writing, academic program design and development, workforce development, learning outcomes assessment, marketing, and teaching.

Tom Harford has also worked with students of all backgrounds that face many challenges, such as dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety, and more.

Thomas Harford hopes to apply the skills he developed at Columbia and other places to help those who are incarcerated or formerly incarcerated and make a difference in their lives. Thomas Harford has always believed in the power of education to transform lives.

While working with students, former Columbia Dean Thomas Harford saw the concern among the student community regarding the mass incarceration issue in the United States. On average, 2.2 million Americans are incarcerated in state or federal prisons. With over half of those inmates without a high school diploma, they have many more disadvantages.

For students and activists at Columbia, mass incarceration in the United States is a huge issue. According to research, the U.S. only makes up about five percent of the world's population. However, taking a closer look at the population currently incarcerated, the U.S. has 25 percent of the world's population in jail.

Columbia has many programs led by students and faculty dedicated to bringing awareness to this issue such as student group, Beyond the Box, Beyond the Bars Conference, and Columbia Prison Divest. Former Columba dean Thomas Harford had the pleasure of talking to students and faculty about this issue. After his experiences at Columbia, Tom Harford wants to dedicate his career to working with students facing learning obstacles, international students, first-generation students and, particularly, the currently and formerly incarcerated.

As part of his academic coaching solutions, Thomas Harford has helped many students with general information retention, test-taking skills, improve time management, and reading comprehension.

Thomas Harford has an extensive background working in public and private higher education. His focus on academic advising and learning programs led him to work at Columbia University, City University of New York, and NYU-Polytech.

His interest in the benefits or narrative practice and strategic storytelling inspired his doctoral studies. He graduated from CUNY Graduate Center with a Ph.D. in English. A Boston native, Thomas Harford's fascination with research, art, and human learning also led him to study theater under legendary acting teacher Stanford Meisner.

