Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), which owns and operates CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, today announced a media partnership with BDS Analytics, the leader in comprehensive, actionable, and accurate cannabinoid market intelligence and consumer research.

As part of the partnership, BDS Analytics will provide business intelligence and industry insights to CFN Media in support of the network's objective of elevating their media coverage of the industry and leading companies.

Conversely, CFN Media will exclusively sponsor BDS Analytics' Consumer Price Index (CPI), including the broadcasting of CPI updates across its network.

BDS Analytics will provide industry-leading cannabis retail market data and industry intelligence reports that CFN Media's editors and journalists will utilize in its media coverage of the industry. Together, CFN Media and BDS Analytics executives will produce exclusive cannabinoid industry thought-leadership media segments to be shared universally across all CFN Media and BDS Analytics digital and social channels.

"We're thrilled to be working with the cannabis industry's preeminent data and industry intelligence provider," said CFN Media President, Frank Lane. "We look forward to bringing cutting-edge insights from BDS Analytics to our audience and sharing our exclusive media coverage and service offerings via BDS Analytics' digital communications channels."

"BDS Analytics is excited to roll-out our CFN Media partnership as part of our initiative to raise awareness of our Cannabis Price Index, the only index of its kind covering the U.S. cannabis market," said BDS Analytics CEO, Roy Bingham. "Aligning with CFN Media Group further solidifies our industry-leading position as the expert on the global cannabinoid market."

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) owns and operates CFN Media Group, the premier agency and financial media network reaching executives, entrepreneurs and consumers worldwide. Through its proprietary content creation, video library, and distribution via www.CannabisFN.com, CFN has built an extensive database of cannabis interest, assisting many of the world's largest cannabis firms and CBD brands to build awareness and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

About BDS Analytics:

Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., BDS Analytics provides businesses with comprehensive, actionable, and accurate cannabinoid market intelligence and consumer research. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabinoid market by producing insights from tracking and categorizing millions of individual consumer transactions, extensive and detailed consumer research and generating market-wide cannabinoid industry financial projections, all delivered through its market-leading GreenEdgeTM platform. To learn more about how you can utilize BDS Analytics' industry-leading market research, please visit www.bdsanalytics.com.

