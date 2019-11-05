Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1N6 ISIN: CA4925371052 Ticker-Symbol: CMG 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
15:51 Uhr
0,010 Euro
+0,001
+5,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KESSELRUN RESOURCES
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD0,010+5,56 %