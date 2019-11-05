

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE said that it received competition clearance by the Swedish Competition Authority for its acquisition of 69.3% of the voting rights (61.2% of the share capital) in Swedish residential company Hembla AB. The acquisition will be completed shortly.



After completion of the acquisition, Vonovia will be required to launch a mandatory public offer for the remaining shares in Hembla.



Completion of the acquisition and the launch of the mandatory public offer for the remaining shares in Hembla are expected to take place in November.



