LG SIGNATURE Strengthens Ultra-premium Presence in the Arts with the Collaboration with La Scala

United in the Pursuit of Excellence, LG SIGNATURE and La Scala Present the Art of the Perfect Performance

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE started a collaboration with the iconic La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, reinforcing its brand theme, Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art, and its ongoing commitment to supporting creative excellence in its many forms.

LG SIGNATURE, as the premium brand of LG Electronics, partner and official supplier of Teatro alla Scala, is presenting a host of unique experiences aligned with the world-famous theater's major performances. The brand will offer its technological know-how to Teatro alla Scala to give the spectators a chance to experience and feel the magic and the emotions that lie within opera and ballets. In fact, several spaces within the theater will be supplied with LG SIGNATURE products, able to redefine the concepts of entertainment and art, through the most advanced technological solutions to guarantee excellent image and sound quality.

Built in 1778, the Teatro alla Scala - commonly referred to as La Scala - has an illustrious history and is today recognized as one of Europe's leading opera houses; an architecturally exquisite venue that has inspired many of the world's greatest conductors and opera singers to give their finest-ever performances. Much like La Scala, LG SIGNATURE is synonymous with the pursuit of perfection and the ultimate in performance. The premium lifestyle brand continues to leverage world-class technology and design to create stunning appliances that share La Scala's elegance and timeless appeal.

La Scala and LG SIGNATURE celebrated the collaboration by showcasing a video set during the recent run (September 2-22) of the beloved opera, Rigoletto. The video, via the LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV and its industry-leading OLED technology, follows the lively backstage area of La Scala as well as the grandeur of the theater itself. The short film highlights the undeniable ability of LG SIGNATURE and La Scala to deliver the very best performances.

In addition, LG SIGNATURE will be the 'Technological Sponsor' in the upcoming exhibition, Nei palchi della Scala - Storie milanesi, which will explore the evolution of La Scala and celebrate its historical and cultural significance. Open from November 8 to May 2020, the exhibition will also provide visitors with the opportunity to see LG SIGNATURE's premium products displayed within the opulent setting of Milan's famed opera house. Furthermore, LG SIGNATURE will be supporting La Scala during La Prima (opening night) with the exhibition of a branded videowall placed in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele in Milan which will allow visitors to watch the live streaming of the opera.

LG SIGNATURE continues to offer exclusive, differentiated brand experiences to its premium customers, partnering with celebrated organizations and institutions that share its philosophy and passion for perfection.

