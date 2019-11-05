Celebrating the Best and Brightest in Private Equity

Mercatus, the data platform for private market investors, today announced it has been selected as a finalist for the SuperReturn Award for Achievement in Innovation: Software Service Provider of the Year. The SuperReturn Awards showcase the most impressive GPs, LPs, advisors, service and technology providers in the industry.

"It's always an honor to be recognized by industry leaders and veterans like SuperReturn for innovation achievements," said Haresh Patel, CEO of Mercatus. "In many ways, it feels like if you had fallen asleep in the 1980s and woken up today the technology systems and platforms in many private equity firms have not changed much. But today's market dynamics and sheer volumes of data require a new technology mindset. Legacy solutions just aren't cutting it. We're starting to see that shift, and we believe we have a modern data-driven architecture for private market investors, creating a more agile and connected infrastructure for the next decade of rapid growth."

Mercatus delivers an innovative data platform for asset and investment management. At the heart of the Mercatus Platform is its ability to dynamically and systematically connect the most critical data locked up in financial models, documents and workflows, across the entire organization, so data can be efficiently centralized, harnessed and analyzed for fast, accurate investment decisions and data-rich reports. Mercatus is the first to deliver a modern mobile-enabled environment for LPs, GPs, Portfolio companies, to get much needed data transparency across the entire investor value chain, down to asset and site level.

The SuperReturn Awards will be presented on 19th November in concert with the SuperInvestor conference in Amsterdam.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the data platform for private markets, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically harness and control asset and portfolio data to power all types of monitoring, analysis, and reporting to meet today's dynamic and complex demands. Many of the largest global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $550B of multi-asset investments across 118 countries. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.

