Retailers gain insights into alarm events by having video available associated with the events -- in one easy to access user interface

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, offers a powerful combination of cloud-based Shrink Management as a Service (SMaaS) and exacqVision VMS software to help retailers take loss prevention to the next level. Retailers can now conveniently access video clips associated to Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) alarm events directly from the SMaaS user interface. This seamless integration allows users to quickly view video of EAS alarm events in one single dashboard, improving efficiency and saving time. Users will also benefit from having 24/7 remote monitoring of the health status of their video devices through the Sensormatic network of Remote Diagnostic Centers (RDCs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005094/en/

Retailers can now quickly view video clips of EAS alarm events in one single SMaaS dashboard, improving efficiency and saving time. (Photo: Business Wire)

The integration with exacqVision enables retailers to utilize video associated with shrink events for better forensic analysis and to manage cases for EAS loss events. The innovative Sensormatic cloud-based SMaaS offering provides device health monitoring along with predictive analytics to help retailers reduce shrink, improve sales, and optimize staffing. With SMaaS, retailers can address underlying root causes with better equipment uptime and actionable insights. All connected devices are proactively monitored by dedicated remote diagnostic specialists to ensure systems are on-line and functioning properly.

With retail shrink at nearly $100 billion globally, smart loss prevention technology is key. The largest source of shrinkage is external theft and fraud, including organized retail crime (ORC), accounting for 34% of global shrink. After EAS, retailers are investing in alarm monitoring as the next most popular loss prevention method, followed by access control systems, exception-based reporting and video surveillance to help combat theft.1

"Over the past decade the retail industry has experienced significant transformation, and it continues to evolve quickly," said Craig Szklany, vice president, Solutions Management, Sensormatic Solutions. "To help our retailers navigate change more efficiently and streamline operations, we integrated exacqVision with our Sensormatic shrink management platform. It combines all the powerful benefits of SMaaS and EAS analytics with the advantages of video to better manage EAS loss events."

Retailer benefits of the combined offering include:

Ability for Loss Prevention teams to view video clips of incidents associated with EAS and ORC alarm triggers in a single dashboard

Peace of mind knowing device health status is professionally monitored by the RDCs, including video loss plus connection status

Play video capturing the incident (pre, during, and post event) for analysis

Drill down and filter by type, zone, date/time for investigation

For more information on Sensormatic Shrink Management as a Service, click here.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

2019 Johnson Controls. All Rights Reserved. SENSORMATIC, SHOPPERTRAK, TRUEVUE and the product names listed above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

1PlanetRetail RNG, 2018 Sensormatic Global Shrink Index

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005094/en/

Contacts:

Jason Shockley

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work +1 561-912-6045

Jason.mathew.shockley@jci.com

Ryan Nolan

Johnson Controls

Work +1 414-524-6170

ryan.p.nolan@jci.com

Anne Lines

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work 1 978-518-4512

JCIretail@matternow.com