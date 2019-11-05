Episode Six Accelerates Growth Across Global Financial Centers Fueled by Strong Demand for Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Financial technology provider announces platform enhancement; adds three new executives

SINGAPORE and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Episode Six, a next-generation financial technology provider, today announced its latest platform enhancement that allows financial institutions, fintechs and other companies to more easily innovate and deploy financial and payments products based on their customers' evolving needs. To support the growing demand for its technology, Episode Six has also expanded its operations into three of the world's largest financial hubs - Japan, Southeast Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) - and has hired three new management-level executives to help drive digital transformation in financial services across these key geographies.

Episode Six's latest platform enhancement, called IONIC Technology, allows its clients to bind their own code and behavior requirements into Episode Six's existing system framework. Clients can thereby readily extend the Episode Six platform and effectively modify its personality, which allows for unprecedented flexibility and innovation in creating state-of-the-art, customer-centric financial and payments products.

"Our goal is to help companies around the world, from new fintechs to global banks, with digital transformation, enabling them to easily adapt every time there is a shift in market demand," said CEO John Mitchell. "We've heard our clients loud and clear about the need for extensibility, and our IONIC Technology is designed to give our clients the power to meet the needs of their own customer bases. This seamless creation and implementation will help keep their products relevant and competitive."

Episode Six is experiencing a strong uptick in demand for its technology, specifically across Southeast Asia, EMEA and Japan. To help meet this demand, the company has appointed the following industry experts to its leadership team:

Dom Braun, Managing Director of Southeast Asia, will lead the expansion across the region. Dom has twenty years of business development, leadership and entrepreneurial experience in the technology, data and financial services sectors, having worked in New York, London, Frankfurt and Geneva, in addition to Singapore where he is located. Prior to joining Episode Six, he served as Vice President of Sales, EMEA & APAC at Accuity.

Ian Kerr, Regional Director of EMEA, will leverage his wide experience in banking technology and trade finance to drive business development in the region, which is rapidly evolving to open banking. Prior to joining Episode Six, Ian served as CEO of Bolero International.

Hou Loong Sam, General Manager of Japan, will be responsible for Episode Six's business in the Japan market. Loong has extensive experience working in Japan on fintech, innovation and transformation at PwC and has also served as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy in previous roles.

"We are thrilled to have Dom, Ian and Loong on board," Mitchell said. "They bring years of experience and deep regional expertise and will form an important part of our leadership team. We look forward to what we will accomplish together through the rest of this year and into 2020."

Episode Six's technology is currently being relied on by millions of end-users across Asia. The company currently operates in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Austin, Texas. For more on Episode Six's future-proofed financial and payments software technology, visit www.episodesix.com.

About Episode Six

Episode Six provides a next-generation financial technology platform for creating innovative and differentiated financial and payments products for consumers and businesses, enabling financial institutions, fintechs and other innovative companies to serve their customers better. Episode Six was founded by payments pioneers with the mission of redefining what is possible in the financial services and payments industries - industries that are increasingly burdened with inflexible legacy technology, which severely limits product evolution and innovation. Episode Six's proprietary, innovative software platform technology was built from scratch using state-of-the-art technology, and was architected to be future-proofed. It provides unparalleled product customization and on-demand product management capabilities. It is portable and compatible for use anywhere in the world with easy installation, integration and connection facilitated by an extensive and comprehensive set of APIs. Episode Six makes it possible for companies of all sizes to effortlessly design and manage products that consumers and businesses want and need. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com.

