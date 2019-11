GRN Holding Corporation (Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation) Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "GRNF" on OTC Exchange

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation, Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that, effective November 5, 2019, the Company's ticker symbol on the OTC Markets changed from "DCGD" to its new symbol "GRNF".

"We are excited to begin trading under our new "GRNF' symbol and believe that the new ticker is a move to strategically reposition the company as it moves forward," said CEO Justin Costello. "The symbol change aligns directly with our overall brand and will strengthen our visibility in the market, making it easier for current shareholders and potential future investors to find and follow the Company."

No action is required by current shareholders in relation to the ticker symbol change to GRNF.

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC: GRNF) is a Nevada-registered publicly traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Debbie Pace

IR@grnholding.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

SOURCE: GRN Holding Corporation

