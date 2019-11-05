CyberLink (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI, facial recognition, and multimedia software, co-hosted the second global competition "AI Meets Beauty Challenge" with Perfect Corp. and National Chiao Tung University (Taiwan). The winning teams were announced at the ACM Multimedia Conference in Nice, France on October 24th. The first prize was awarded to the University of Science and Technology of China team.

The "AI Meets Beauty Challenge" is an annual competition inviting teams from around the world to propose solutions addressing beauty tech problems and to showcase how smart technologies can enhance the customers' experience.

This year, the organizers provided a large-scale image dataset of over a half million images of beauty and personal care products, named the Perfect-500K dataset. Participants were challenged to develop an AI algorithm that could correctly identify each product from the dataset.

A total of 55 qualified submissions from around the world were presented to the judges who selected four finalists whose academic papers were published at the ACM Multimedia Conference 2019. The first prize was awarded by the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), showcasing advancement in image recognition techniques using Artificial Intelligence (AI) on a novel Generalized-attention Regional Maximal Activation of Convolutions (GRMAC) descriptor. This breakthrough offers a mechanism that reduces background noise and highlights the image, further enhancing the illustrated beauty product's identification effectiveness. The teams from Guangdong University of Technology, and Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company were also awarded prizes.

"CyberLink has long been a pioneer in AI technology, and the company's FaceMe AI facial recognition engine has ranked among the world's most precise solutions in the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. "In addition to facial recognition, AI subject identification is an important technology for smart retail and a key focus for our company. This competition contributes to CyberLink's search for global AI talent and partners to develop future smart retail solutions."

"Congratulations to the winners for such a tremendous achievement. We want to thank all the participants who joined the challenge," said the CEO and founder of Perfect Corp., Alice Chang. "We are excited to see so many talented AI researchers striving to achieve technology breakthrough. We believe research and advanced technology developments like those submitted in this contest will empower the beauty industry's digital transformation and reshape the customer's journey."

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications, and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

