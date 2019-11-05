Castelino will oversee and deliver Snow's product vision to provide comprehensive intelligence across cloud, software and hardware

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced Chief Marketing Officer Sanjay Castelino has been appointed Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Castelino will oversee Snow's complete product lifecycle from strategy and development through launch and continued innovation.

"Snow's success is driven by great products and a bold vision to provide our customers with complete visibility and manageability across all of their technology," said Vishal Rao, President and Chief Executive Officer at Snow. "Since joining Snow, Sanjay has worked hand in hand with Chief Technology Officer Peter Björkman to drive a product strategy that helps organizations navigate the complexities and maximize the value of digital transformation. With his appointment, we will bring the Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Development teams together as one function focused on accelerating the delivery of our vision. This will ensure we can continue to anticipate and deliver solutions for the rapidly evolving needs of our customers."

Castelino joined Snow in May of 2018 as CMO, leading all marketing functions as well as defining the company's product strategy. He oversaw the development of Snow's new product strategy, the shift from a regional to global marketing operating model, the continued leadership in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management and the launch of Snow's technology intelligence platform. Castelino has over 20 years of experience in B2B technology, growing businesses from early stage startups to public companies. Before joining Snow, Castelino was the VP of Marketing and Revenue Operations at Spiceworks (acquired by Ziff Davis) and VP of Product Marketing and Management at SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), among other positions including marketing and product leadership positions at NetStreams and Motive (acquired by Alcatel-Lucent). He holds a B.S. in Computer and Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

"We see a massive opportunity to help customers confront the challenges of operating in the cloud," said Castelino. "Understanding what technology you are using today and what you could be using tomorrow, along with managing its cost and compliance, is what Snow's vision is all about. I look forward to continuing to work with our world-class team on a platform that takes something that many organizations struggle with today and makes it as simple as clicking a button."

After 14 years of service leading the development of Snow's products, CTO Peter Björkman has decided to leave the company. Björkman has been instrumental to the advancement of Snow's industry-leading product offerings, setting the foundation for the company's evolution to a technology intelligence platform.

"It has been a true joy and privilege to be a part of Snow," said Björkman. "While it was an extremely difficult decision to step away, it was the right time for me personally, and I remain extremely optimistic about the future of the company. Sanjay and I have worked in tandem over the past 12 months to advance our product vision I am confident that Snow's platform is on the right path and the team will continue to excel under his leadership."

"On behalf of the entire organization, our customers and our partners, I would like to thank Peter for his deep passion, hard work and constant support," said Rao. "All of this has made our continued growth possible. I am excited about the new product organization we have created, and look forward to the continued innovation and value we will deliver to customers under Sanjay's leadership."

