beqom, a cloud-based total compensation software provider, today announced it has been selected by Japan Tobacco International (JTI), an $11bn company that markets more than 100 brands, to manage Total Rewards for its 40,000+ employees across 80 countries.

The beqom solution will manage all aspects of compensation, including benchmarking and rewards analysis, base pay management, short-term incentives (bonus), long-term incentives, and sales performance management all managed on beqom's single platform.

The entire tobacco industry is going through a major change, and so is JTI. They are offering consumers a wider choice than ever before, through significant investments in reduced risk products, which has led to the need to manage their changing business with better, modern technologies. In beqom they found a modern, user friendly, attractive solution for their workforce that supports organizational agility and enables them to meet the different needs of mature and emerging markets.

"With beqom, JTI will have a holistic end-to-end solution to manage all rewards elements and activities in one digital space, eliminating the risks with floating papers and spreadsheets, and accessible on all devices," says Emmanuel Frenck, beqom Head for Southern EMEA. "The solution will support individualized rewards with employee choice and provide the visibility and analysis needed to ensure pay fairness and cost-effective compensation allocation."

beqom is unique as an HR compensation solution in that it is the only solution that allows all forms of compensation to be managed on a single platform.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align, and motivate employees and partners. beqom's cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales, and finance leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization, efficiency, compliance and… happiness among their people.

www.beqom.com

About JTI

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Benson Hedges, Natural American Spirit, Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 45,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005324/en/

Contacts:

English: Katherine McCabe +1 571 310 6897 katherine.mccabe@beqom.com

French: Lucile Cottard +41 79 457 6162 lucile.cottard@beqom.com