Read the 121-page research report with TOC on "Document Capture Software Market Analysis Report by End-user (healthcare, government, BFSI, legal, and others), by Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing use of big data analytics. In addition, the integration of document capture software with machine learning is anticipated to further boost the growth of the document capture software market.

There is an increase in the adoption of big data analytics among various businesses as it helps in identifying new revenue opportunities and devising effective marketing strategies. It also helps in gaining competitive advantage over competitors and improving customer service and operational efficiency. The growing dependence on big data analytics is driving the demand for document capture software for scanning the paper documents to a digital format. Thus, the growing use of document capture software for big data analytics to work is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Document Capture Software Market Companies:

ABBYY

ABBYY is headquartered in the Russian Federation and offers automated forms processing, digital document archiving, the standardization and digitization of documents, and mobile capture solutions.

Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing. The company offers products such as Adobe Scan and Adobe Acrobat.

Canon

Canon is headquartered in Japan and has business operations under various business segments, namely Office, Imaging System, Medical System, and Industry and Others. The company offers the Document Scanning Capture Software, which is a software suite with different kinds of document capture software.

Kofax

Kofax is headquartered in the US and offers products and services such as Kofax Capture, Mobile Capture, and Kofax SignDoc. Kofax SignDoc helps in digital transformation and electronic signatures.

Xerox

Xerox is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segment: design, development, and sale of document management systems and solutions. The company offers solutions such as Xerox DocuMate, Xerox's Enterprise Capture, and Omtool AccuRoute.

Document Capture Software End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Legal

Others

Document Capture Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

