With effect from November 6, 2019, the subscription rights in Midsona AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 18, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSON TR A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 184037 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSON TR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382033 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 184038 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 6, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Midsona AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue December 2, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSON BTA A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382025 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 184039 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSON BTA B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382041 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 184040 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Amanda Takahashi, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.