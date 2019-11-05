Seclore's browser-based Data-Centric Security to deliver persistent and granular usage controls to Axway customers.

Milpitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - Seclore, provider of the industry's first, open Data-Centric Security Platform, and Axway, the leading Hybrid Integration, and Content Collaboration provider, today announced their partnership to bring a best-of-breed security and collaboration solution to enterprises. Driven by growing data privacy and security requirements to protect information within and outside of the enterprise, even after it is downloaded, the two companies have combined their category-leading technologies.





A recent IDC study found that enterprises are struggling to control the use of sensitive data and that taking a data-centric security approach is crucial to business value and regulatory compliance. With Syncplicity Rights Management, powered by Seclore, organizations can automatically attach granular usage controls to information. These usage controls or 'rights' follow the files, even when files are downloaded and re-shared, ensuring sensitive information can only be utilized by authorized recipients.

"Security, GDPR compliance and Data Privacy are core tenants of Axway AMPLIFY Hybrid Integration Platform. After considering a number of technology offerings, we chose Seclore due to its browser-based technology, broadest file and device support, and unmatched ease of integration," said Suraj Kumar, Chief Platform Officer for Axway. "We are committed to offering Axway customers the most secure solution on the market and look forward to working with Seclore to keep our customers' information protected and trackable, regardless of where it travels or is stored."

"Data security and privacy continue to be a top concern for any organization, and we are excited to partner with Axway to deliver persistent, data-centric security for their current and future Syncplicity customers worldwide," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore. "With the seamless integration of Seclore Rights Management, businesses can rest assured that information shared through Syncplicity can only be utilized by approved users."

