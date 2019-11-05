Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that explains 'How Patient Journey Analysis Helps Improve Drug Performance

This success story highlights the role of patient journey analysis in identifying the most effective drugs and treatment patterns based on a detailed analysis of patient journeys. Also, it explains how Quantzig's analytics experts helped a leading manufacturer of angiogenesis inhibitors to understand the effectiveness of clinical trials against real-world data.

Today, healthcare service providers have been forced to comply with the regulatory guidelines set forth by governments across the globe. Additionally, with the fluctuating changes in regulatory requirements, it becomes necessary for manufacturers of angiogenesis inhibitors to stay relevant and keep-up-to-date with the regulatory changes and ensure that they meet all the mandates.

According to Quantzig's real-world evidence analytics experts, "Patient journey analysis can serve as the platform to unite stakeholders across the health care ecosystem to achieve one overarching goal i.e., the affordable management of healthcare, both individually and across the population."

The Challenge

The client wanted to validate the efficacy of their clinical trials by understanding the ailment progression in patients under the influence of several therapies in the real-world setting. Also, the client further wanted to understand the drug performance in the real world when compared to the ideal settings with the help of real-world data.

Our Approach

Quantzig's team of 20+ real-world evidence analytics experts worked parallel with the client to help them understand the effectiveness of clinical trials against real-world data based on the insights and findings from the patient journey. Additionally, the client gained valuable insights into the drug's performance in the real world when compared to the ideal settings.

Quantzig's patient journey analysis also enabled the client to:

Build a robust roadmap that accounts for market needs, financial impacts, and network strategies

Increase patient outreach and value delivered

Monitor patient pathways

