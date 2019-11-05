New website dedicated to educating data center operators and users on immersion cooling will provide facts and FAQs about immersion cooling technologies

Leading data center immersion cooling solution providers GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) and Asperitas, today announced a partnership to further educate the global data center ecosystem about data center immersion cooling, while dispelling a number of misconceptions that have been circulating throughout the data center industry.

According to a recent report from 451 Research, the demand of immersion cooling is expected to increase considerably due in part to high density deployments. Given this trend, it's imperative that the facts about immersion cooling are laid out for the end-user community.

"GRC is excited to partner with Asperitas to better educate the community about immersion cooling and its numerous benefits with high density applications and enabling more efficient data center operations," said Peter Poulin, CEO, GRC. "The newly developed vendor agnostic website is a key tool for operators looking to educate themselves on immersion and get answers to technical questions about liquid cooling."

In recent months, there have been a number of pieces of misinformation circulating about immersion cooling, such as the suggestion that the coolant is mineral oil or that the coolant is a fire hazard. There is also confusion between single phase and two-phase immersion cooling, which are very different approaches. Seeking to reduce confusion, debunk false claims, and avoid conflicting information in the market, Asperitas and GRC concluded that the industry would benefit by sharing their considerable experience with the impactful technology.

"Asperitas is looking forward to working with GRC to provide credible and up-to-date information on data center immersion cooling," said Rolf Brink, CEO, Asperitas. "It's our intention to provide the global data center community this website to disseminate precise facts on immersion cooling, which we will update and expand gradually or when actual developments demand."

The new website will help interested parties with a number of issues, including:

The difference between single phase and two phase immersion cooling

What a data center needs to use immersion cooling

What hardware can be used in immersion cooling

How you can reliably use optical networking in an immersed environment

Fire safety with immersion cooling

For additional information, please visit http://www.immersionfaq.com to get more information on the facts of immersion cooling for data centers.

About GRC

Founded in 2009, GRC is the immersion cooling authority. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. Perfected over the course of a decade, GRC's innovative liquid-cooled server racks have been deployed across 13 countries within some of the world's largest cloud, enterprise, government, education, and telecom organizations. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

About Asperitas

Asperitas is a clean and high-tech company founded in 2014 in Haarlem, The Netherlands. Asperitas launched their first Immersed Computing solution in 2017, after an extensive R&D phase with an ecosystem of cutting edge partners.

Immersed Computing is based on total liquid cooling also known as immersion cooling and is fully ready to support the highest global datacentre standards. Their solutions are used by cloud providers, research and global enterprises. Asperitas has won several European awards for the innovation level and potential impact of the solutions, including the Europas Greentech award, Global Changemaker Award and the New Energy Challenge organised by Shell. Asperitas is leading the workstream on immersion cooling as part of the advanced cooling subproject of the Open Compute Project.

In 2019 Shell Ventures and PDENH joined Asperitas as investors.

