Arasan Announces MIPI D-PHY IP compliant to the latest MIPI D-PHY v2.1 Specifications

Arasan Chip Systems a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs today announced the immediate availability of its MIPI D-PHY IP supporting the D-PHY v2.1 specification for speeds upto 4500 Mbps

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan today announced the immediate availability of its MIPI D-PHY IP compliant to the D-PHY specification Version 2.1 which can support speeds of upto 4.5ghz The D-PHY v2.1 IP is available as standard Tx / Rx pair or as Tx only or Rx only for maximum area and power savings in applications where only Tx or Rx are required. Arasan has unique built in testability features for the standalone Tx and Rx IP.

The faster D-PHY supporting the MIPI D-PHY v2.1 Specification is targeted towards camera sensor applications in the high end mobile and automobile SoC's. Arasan D-PHY IP is seamlessly integrated with our CSI Tx IP and CSI Rx IP, which also support the higher 4500 Mbps speed to provide a Total MIPI Camera IP Solution. Arasan's D-PHY along with its MIPI DSI and CSI IP have been licensed by multiple customers since 2006.

Customers requiring speeds higher than those offered by the D-PHY v2.1 IP, can opt for Arasan's C-PHY v1.2 / D-PHY v1.2 IP with seamlessly integrated DSI-2 IP and CSI-2 IP.

Availability

The C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP GDSII is available on process nodes 28nm and below for TSMC, GF and UMC.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile - starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT's. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

