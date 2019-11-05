GaN Systems Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today announced that the company received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification for the design and manufacture of power semiconductor products. Both GaN Systems' Canadian headquarters and Taiwanese operations facilities received ISO certification from the British Standards Institute (BSI), the world's first national standards body and one of the largest. The certification represents third-party validation of the company's strong commitment to providing high-quality products and services that align with the standards of excellence required by major multinational customers.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

