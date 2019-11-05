Anzeige
05.11.2019 | 16:13
(91 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall,Chris Baker, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Chris Baker - Executive Officer
Joseph Murphy - Employee Director
Lyndsay Browne - Employee Director



b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 110

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 107

Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 108

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 110

Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 111

Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 108

Chris Baker - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 110

Joseph Murphy - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 76

Lyndsay Browne - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.566 107
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price
947 Ordinary shares

£1.566
e)Date of the transaction
2019-11-04
11:40 UTC
f)Place of the transactionXLON

