Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:5 November 2019

Directorate change

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Yates as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 2 December 2019.

Paul Yates is Chairman of the Advisory Board of 33 St James's Limited and is a non-executive director of Fidelity European Values PLC, The Merchants Trust PLC and Witan Investment Trust PLC. His extensive career in investment management began at Samuel Montagu & Co in 1980. He joined Phillips and Drew in 1985, being the year that it was acquired by UBS. During his time at UBS he held a number of positions covering management, portfolio management, pensions, strategy and client service. He was CEO of UBS Global Asset Management (UK) Limited between 2001 and 2005 and, after undertaking a number of global roles at UBS, he retired in 2007.

Paul Yates was previously a non-executive director of Aberdeen UK Tracker Trust PLC and Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLC, retiring from these positions in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com