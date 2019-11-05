Technavio has been monitoring the global whipping cream market since 2018, and the market is poised to grow by USD 670.8 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing number of cafes. Also, the rising demand for organic whipping cream is anticipated to boost the growth of the whipping cream market.

Factors such as the rise in urban population and growing white-collared demographics have increased the number of foodservice outlets such as cafés. Also, growth in the number of new airports and expressways in developing countries is encouraging coffee chains to open new outlets. Cafés offer a wide range of food products such as pastries, waffles, and scones, among others that use whipping cream as a topping. With the rise in the number of cafés, the demand for whipping cream is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Whipping Cream Companies:

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands owns and operates the business across various segments such as Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The company offers a wide range of whipping creams under its brand Reddi-wip.

DMK GROUP

DMK GROUP owns and operates the business across various segments such as Cheese, Baby food Diet food, Health products, Fresh dairy products, Ice cream, Special animal feeds, Ingredients, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of whipping cream under MILRAM and Oldenburger brands.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group owns and operates the business across segments such as INGREDIENTS, CONSUMER AND FOODSERVICE, and CHINA FARMS. The company offers a wide range of whipping creams under its Anchor brand.

Land O'Lakes

Land O'Lakes owns and operates the business across segments such as Crop inputs, Dairy foods, and Feed. The company offers a wide range of whipping cream products. Whipped heavy cream, whipped sugar-free heavy cream, and whipped light cream are some of the key offerings of the company.

Nestlé

Nestlé owns and operates the business across various segments such as Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other businesses. The company offers a wide range of whipping cream products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Nestle Original Cream, Nestle Whipping Cream, and others.

Whipping Cream Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Dairy-based

Non-diary based

Whipping Cream Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

