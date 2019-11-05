Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861259 ISIN: US2058871029 Ticker-Symbol: CAO 
Tradegate
04.11.19
13:04 Uhr
24,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,200
25,400
16:48
25,200
25,400
16:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONAGRA BRANDS INC24,6000,00 %